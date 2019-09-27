|
Rose Marie DeAndrea
Moosic - Rose Marie DeAndrea, 77, of Moosic, passed away peacefully Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joseph B. (Joe) DeAndrea, Sr.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Esther D' Donato Condurso. Rose dedicated her life to teaching from the kindergarten to the college level. She spent many years teaching at Franklin and Roosevelt Schools in South Plainfield, NJ, and influenced numerous students. After obtaining her Master's Degree from Keene College in NJ, she became a reading specialist. She had a passion for ensuring literacy excellence in her students and carried that love of children with her long after retirement. With a mutual love of dancing, traveling, and Italian cooking, Joe and Rose spent 35 happily married years together.
They loved traveling to Italy and made so many friends everywhere they lived including New Jersey, Nantucket, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
Also surviving are her stepchildren, G. DeAndrea and wife Susan, Wendy Katz and husband Jack, Pamela DeAndrea and husband James O'Riordan; daughter-in-law Peggy DeAndrea; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren that blessed her life and she treasured them all. Rose was also survived by her sister, Carmella Slocum and husband James, as well as their children, Anthony Burns and wife Linda, and their son Patrick, Lisa Wheatly and husband James, and David Burns and wife Tammy, and their children Sara and Anthony.
She was proceeded in death by her stepson, Joseph B. DeAndrea, Jr.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart, all those who helped Rose and Joe, and especially dear friend, Linda Barresse, in her care and support through this trying time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cody Barresse Memorial Foundation, www. codybarrassefoundation.com; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, www.hospicesacredheart.org.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Rd., Roaring Brook Township, Pa. Entombment will be held Monday at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ at 12 noon.
Friends may call Saturday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., Dunmore.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 27, 2019