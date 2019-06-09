|
|
Rose Marie Luberecki
Jamesburg - Rose Marie (Krupa) Luberecki 81 of Jamesburg died Saturday June 1st at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.
Born in Coal Township, PA, Mrs. Luberecki lived in Niagara Falls, NY before moving to Jamesburg in 1959.
She was employed for 14 years as a secretary for Busco Bros., Jamesburg.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond J. Luberecki in 2015.
Surviving are her two daughters Sherry (Vance) Theinert and Roxann Luberecki, her son Randy (Joanie), her sister Shirley Keating, her brother Kenny Krupa, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday June 14th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 9, 2019