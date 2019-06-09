Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Jamesburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Luberecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Luberecki


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Marie Luberecki Obituary
Rose Marie Luberecki

Jamesburg - Rose Marie (Krupa) Luberecki 81 of Jamesburg died Saturday June 1st at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.

Born in Coal Township, PA, Mrs. Luberecki lived in Niagara Falls, NY before moving to Jamesburg in 1959.

She was employed for 14 years as a secretary for Busco Bros., Jamesburg.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond J. Luberecki in 2015.

Surviving are her two daughters Sherry (Vance) Theinert and Roxann Luberecki, her son Randy (Joanie), her sister Shirley Keating, her brother Kenny Krupa, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday June 14th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now