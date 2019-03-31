|
|
Rose Marie Pitoscia
Bound Brook - Rose Marie Pitoscia "Ro", 88, a lifelong resident of Bound Brook, passed away March 27, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset. Rose was a member of the Mt. Carmel Ladies Society.
She was a great Italian cook and her anisette cookies were wow!!! She enjoyed bingo and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all.
Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael "Mooney" Pitoscia in 1993. She is survived by her four children, Debbie, Michael, Bobby and Harmon, and three grandchildren.
Gathering with the family will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. Bound Brook.
Funeral services will begin at 9:15 AM, Tuesday, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial at Bound Brook Cemetery will follow.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019