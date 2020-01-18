Services
Rose Marie Santacross

Rose Marie Santacross Obituary
Rose Marie Santacross

South Plainfield - Rose Marie Santacross, known to many as "Re," 79, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Plainfield, Mrs. Santacross resided in North Plainfield for 30 before relocating to South Plainfield where she resided with her daughter, Donna Teller and family for the past 34 years.

Rose Marie enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and traveling but family is where she found the most joy in life.

Predeceased by her late husband, Tony, as well as her sister Jean Hildebrandt, Re is survived by her children, Donna Teller (Russ) of South Plainfield, Lisa Christensen (Richard) of Keansburg, Tony Santacross (Linda) Middlesex and Michael Santacross (Dee) Raritan; companion, Michael Rosenkrantz of East Windsor; grandchildren, Shannon Quinn (Martin ), Joseph Teller (Annie), Amy Brenner (Gary), Toni Teller, Haley Santacross, Russell Teller (Allison) Christopher and Brianna Scherer and Alexandra Pierce; great grandchildren, Evlin, Adelaide, Eleanor, Kaylee, Jacob, Clover and Donovan and her brother Louie Amiano of Tabernacle. Also surviving are extended relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:15am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
