McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Rose Marie Slota

Rose Marie Slota Obituary
Rose Marie Slota

South Plainfield - Rose Marie Slota, 92, of South Plainfield, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Senior Home - Assisted Living and Nursing Center in Woodbridge.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Muglia and her husband Pat of South Plainfield; two sisters, Margaret Amatel, of Toms River and Frances Tamborrino, of Bloomington, Indiana; a brother, Francis "Buddy" Somers and wife Cheryl of Tampa, Florida and her three grandchildren, Michael, Kaitlin, and Nicholas.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10am at the Church of the Sacred Heart, South Plainfield.

Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Family and friends may join together for visitation on Wednesday February 5, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield.

For more information or online condolences, please visit her interactive webpage at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
