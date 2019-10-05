Services
Holy Trinity Rc Church
60 Maple St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
60 Maple Street
Bridgewater, NJ
Rose Marie Wiecenski

Rose Marie Wiecenski Obituary
Rose Marie Wiecenski

Bridgewater - Rose Marie Wiecenski passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019 with her family around her. She is survived by her daughter Cherylann Morena and son-in-law Conrad Morena and her granddaughter Brittany Marie Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, October 7, at the Holy Trinity Church, 60 Maple Street, Bridgewater. Interment to follow at St Bernard Cemetery Bridgewater. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to VNA of Somerset Hills Association 200 Mt Airy Road Basking Ridge NJ 07920
Published in Courier News on Oct. 5, 2019
