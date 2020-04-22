|
|
Sister Rose Mary Barrood
Sister Rose Mary Barrood, formerly Sister Anne Rosaline, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center, Cedar Grove, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service and interment at Holy Family Cemetery will be private by necessity.
Sister Rose Mary was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the daughter of William and Nezebe (Fahart) Barrood. She entered the Sisters of Charity on September 8, 1944 and was a member for 75 years.
Sister Rose Mary graduated from the College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, New Jersey with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. Sister Rose Mary was an educator in New Jersey. She served as a teacher at St. Antoninus School, Newark; St. Cecilia Elementary School, Englewood; St. Mary School, Nutley; Our Lady of Grace School, Hoboken; Sacred Heart School, Newark; St. Mary Elementary School, Elizabeth; St. James High School, Newark; and St. Ladislaus School, New Brunswick. She was a caretaker at Talmadge Street, New Brunswick. She then served as a volunteer at Robert W. Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Sister Rose Mary was a very talented woman; she was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful artist. She loved helping people, whether as a teacher of primary school or as a visitor in Robert Woods Johnson Hospital. Sister Rose was New Brunswick born and bred and was one of 11 children. She treasured her family and loved being a Sister of Charity.
She is survived by the Sisters of Charity; her sisters Lulu Thompson, Jennie Meseroll. Marie Kerekees, Grace Forrest and many nieces and nephews. Sister Rose was predeceased by her sister Adele Antonios and her brothers Louis, Abraham, Edward, David and Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Charity Development Fund, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020