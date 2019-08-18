Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kusko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Kusko


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mary Kusko Obituary
Rose Mary Kusko

Raritan - Rose Mary Kusko 77, died on Wednesday August 14, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1941 to the late Rose and Joe Kusko.

Rose Mary is survived by her sister Maryann (Arthur) Gosenski, niece, Ann (Joseph) Radomski Great niece, Heather McFalls, great-nephews Joshua McFalls and Joey Radomski.

Rose Mary will be sadly missed by all her friends at Burger King where she worked, who affectionately referred to her as "Momma". She also worked as a cafeteria worker at Bridgewater-Raritan-High School.

She is predeceased by her parents, and sister, Margaret Ann.

Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Church Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00AM.

Entombment to follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.

Arrangements by the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ. (908) 725-1887

To send an on-line condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now