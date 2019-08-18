|
Rose Mary Kusko
Raritan - Rose Mary Kusko 77, died on Wednesday August 14, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1941 to the late Rose and Joe Kusko.
Rose Mary is survived by her sister Maryann (Arthur) Gosenski, niece, Ann (Joseph) Radomski Great niece, Heather McFalls, great-nephews Joshua McFalls and Joey Radomski.
Rose Mary will be sadly missed by all her friends at Burger King where she worked, who affectionately referred to her as "Momma". She also worked as a cafeteria worker at Bridgewater-Raritan-High School.
She is predeceased by her parents, and sister, Margaret Ann.
Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Church Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Entombment to follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.
