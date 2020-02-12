Services
Rose Mary Lyons


1929 - 2020
Metuchen - Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, courageous defender of the unborn and devout Catholic, Rose Mary Lyons, 90, of Metuchen, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Metuchen since 1970. Rose Mary was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and a former Eucharistic Minister. In 1985, she founded the Life Choices Resource Center in Metuchen, which she faithfully led and served in the decades following.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael J. in 1996, son Christopher J. who died earlier this month, and sister Patricia Mortimer in 1997.

Rose Mary is survived by her sons Michael J. Jr., and Daniel E.; her daughters Mary Weingart, Elizabeth Sweatman, Claire Scapardine and Dolores Miller, and 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:45 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 27) Metuchen; followed by a 10:15 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, interment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Choices Resource Center 503 Main St. Metuchen, NJ 08840 https://www.lifechoicesrc.com/donate.php. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
