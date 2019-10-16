Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bound Brook, NJ
Bound Brook - Rose Miklowcic, 95, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home in Bound Brook. Born in Bound Brook, Rose was the daughter of Salvatore and Angelina (Frascella) Campanella.

A lifelong resident, Rose graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1942. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, having received all of her sacraments there.

She worked for Diehl's in Finderne, Gavin Electronics and Food Fair. She had been an active member of the Bound Brook Senior's Club.

Rose was predeceased by her husband, Henry; her daughter, Sally; grandson, Louis; and her siblings.

She is survived by her children Patricia Reese; Henry Louis Miklowcic, and his wife Debra; Salvatore Miklowcic, and his wife Jill; and Tracey Smorra, and her husband Anthony; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gathering with the family will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.

Funeral services will begin Monday, 9:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
