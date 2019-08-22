Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Metuchen - Rose Pollifrone, 97, of Metuchen died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she resided in Jersey City most of her life before moving to Toms River, she then moved to Metuchen where she has resided here the past 19 years.

Rose impressed everyone with her love of children, innate kindness and fabulous sewing skills. She was an amazing seamstress; sewing priests vestments and many bridal gowns. Her most beloved work was with physically challenged students at the A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City where she was a sewing instructor.

Her husband Armand "Al" Pollifrone, who died in 2003, predeceased her.

Surviving are her daughter Theresa Pollifrone-Sinatra and her husband Frank M. Sinatra; her son Joseph and his wife Denise; three grandchildren Nicole Intrieri and Marc and Amanda Pollifrone.

A memorial celebration of Rose's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home of Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
