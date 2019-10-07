|
|
Rose Pollifrone
Metuchen - Rose Pollifrone, 97, of Metuchen died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born
in Jersey City, she resided in Jersey City most of her life before moving to Toms River, she then moved to Metuchen where she has resided here the past 19 years.
Rose impressed everyone with her love of children, innate kindness and fabulous sewing skills. She was an amazing seamstress; sewing priest's vestments and many bridal gowns. Her most beloved work was with physically challenged students at the A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City where she was a sewing instructor.
Her husband Armand "Al" Pollifrone, who died in 2003, predeceased her.
Surviving are her daughter Theresa Pollifrone-Sinatra and her husband Frank M. Sinatra; her son Joseph and his wife Denise; three grandchildren Nicole Intrieri and Marc and Amanda Pollifrone.
A memorial celebration of Rose's life will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. Please make memorial contributions to Armand and Rose Pollifrone Annual Memorial Scholarship c/o Metuchen High School 400 Grove Avenue Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019