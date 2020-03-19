Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Przygocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Przygocki


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Przygocki Obituary
Rose Przygocki

South Amboy - Rose Ade Przygocki, 91, of South Amboy died on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Tallwoods Care Center, Bayville. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany she lived most of her life in South Amboy, spending 4 years in Shore Gate Village before moving to Bayville. Known lovingly as "Oma" she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was much beloved by all she knew. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she was also a member of the South Amboy Senior Citizens. She loved cooking, traveling and entertaining.

Daughter of the late Frederick and Barbara Ade she is also predeceased by her husband Walter F. Przygocki, Sr. in 1998. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Walter F., Jr. and Ann Przygocki of Denver, North Carolina; her daughters and sons-in-law Vicky and J.P. Collins of Forked River and Karen and Jeff Grimmer of Hillsborough; her grandchildren Christin Collins-Clark and her husband John and Christopher, Ryan and Sarah Grimmer and her great-grandchildren Johnny, Ray and Mack Clark.

Private funeral services with interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy are being held under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Mary Food Pantry, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -