|
|
Rose Przygocki
South Amboy - Rose Ade Przygocki, 91, of South Amboy died on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Tallwoods Care Center, Bayville. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany she lived most of her life in South Amboy, spending 4 years in Shore Gate Village before moving to Bayville. Known lovingly as "Oma" she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was much beloved by all she knew. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she was also a member of the South Amboy Senior Citizens. She loved cooking, traveling and entertaining.
Daughter of the late Frederick and Barbara Ade she is also predeceased by her husband Walter F. Przygocki, Sr. in 1998. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Walter F., Jr. and Ann Przygocki of Denver, North Carolina; her daughters and sons-in-law Vicky and J.P. Collins of Forked River and Karen and Jeff Grimmer of Hillsborough; her grandchildren Christin Collins-Clark and her husband John and Christopher, Ryan and Sarah Grimmer and her great-grandchildren Johnny, Ray and Mack Clark.
Private funeral services with interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy are being held under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Mary Food Pantry, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020