Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose R. Gray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose R. Gray Obituary
Rose R. Gray

Woodbridge, NJ - Rose R. Gray passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 76 years old.

She was born in Sewaren, and was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township.

Mrs. Gray was employed as an assistant nurse at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth for many years.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, William Gray, Sr.; children, Katherine Patten and her husband, William, of Woodbridge, William Gray, Jr. and his wife, Tammi, of Wall Township, Cecelia Eskay and her husband, Robert J., of Edison and Carol Gray of Woodbridge; cousin, Patricia Szalai; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the (kidney.org), 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 in Rose's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now