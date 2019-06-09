|
|
Rose R. Gray
Woodbridge, NJ - Rose R. Gray passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 76 years old.
She was born in Sewaren, and was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township.
Mrs. Gray was employed as an assistant nurse at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabeth for many years.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, William Gray, Sr.; children, Katherine Patten and her husband, William, of Woodbridge, William Gray, Jr. and his wife, Tammi, of Wall Township, Cecelia Eskay and her husband, Robert J., of Edison and Carol Gray of Woodbridge; cousin, Patricia Szalai; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the (kidney.org), 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 in Rose's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 9, 2019