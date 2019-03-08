|
Rose Razzano
East Brunswick - Rose Krzeszewski Razzano, age 82 of East Brunswick passed away peacefully Monday March 4, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in New Brunswick, Rose lived in South River before moving to East Brunswick. Before her retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for Title Agency Inc in South River for many years. Rose was a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. She was a member of their Altar Rosary Society and a former member of their Sodality. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
She is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Blanche Krzeszewski, her daughter Cathy, her brother Jim and her sisters Irene Ploskonka and Helen Tommy.Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, Michael, her beloved children and their spouses Michael and his wife Mary, Thomas and his wife Cindy, David and his wife Karen, Gina Marie Schnell and her husband Dan, her adored grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Brielle, Dominic, Lucy, Nicole, Talia, David, Hannah, Nathan, Kevin and her cherished great-grandchildren Isabella, Michael and Vivienne.
Funeral services will be Monday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave with a 9:00am mass to follow at St Mary of Ostrabrama Church. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019