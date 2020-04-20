|
Rose Rita Sardo
July 11, 1922-April 14, 2020
Rose (Rosie) was born and raised in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. In 1941, Rose married her husband, Joseph Sardo and moved to Somerville in 1950 before moving to Raritan in 1951, where she resided for many years. For some time, Rose owned Sardo's Deli. Rose was a proud homemaker and an active communicant of St. Ann Church in Raritan until 2010. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Raritan Rescue Squad and Somerset County ARC. Due to failing health, Rosie moved to Florida to spend time with her loving family. She will be sadly missed by family and friends, especially by those who remembered her for her Italian Cookies.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph, who passed in 1997, four sons, Joey who passed in 1942, Charles (Duffy) who passed in 1995, Ronnie who passed in 2006 and Paul who passed in 2010. Ronnie was the gift of a lifetime.
Rose is survived by her loving son, David of Boyton Beach, FL, grandsons, Anthony, and Duffy and beloved nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, ARC. Private entombment will be at St. Bernards Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ under the direction of Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020