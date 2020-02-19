|
Rose "Damico" Russo
Plainfield - Rose "Damico" Russo passed away on Saturday February 15 at JFK Hospital in Edison. Rose was born and raised in Bernardsville, NJ then resided in Plainfield for the rest of her lifetime. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Plainfield and a former member of the Plainfield Senior Citizens. Rose is predeceased by her late husband Orlando Russo in 1974. Rose is survived by her daughter Joanne Russo. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday February 21 at Scarpa-Las Rosas FH, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield. Funeral Mass will follow at Scarpa-Las Rosas FH, at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. Viewing hours will be Thursday February 20, 2:00-4:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM. [email protected]
Published in Courier News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020