Rose Simon
Rose Simon

Woodbridge - Rose Simon, 87 of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Nursing and Assisted Living Center in Woodbridge.

Born in Woodbridge, Rose was a lifelong resident and a homemaker. Mrs. Simon was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C Church in Woodbridge as well as a member of the Woodbridge Seniors. Rose enjoyed games of Bingo as well as bus trips to the casino's in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Rose was predeceased by her husband in 1983, John Simon along with her twin brother, George Resko. Surviving are her two son's, John Simon and his wife Darlene, Richard Simon and his wife Dena; grandchildren, Evan, Mark, Michelle and Joe; great grandchildren, Michael and Gabriella; brother, Stephen Resko along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
