Rose Twardoz Budney
Rose Twardoz Budney

South River - Rose Twardoz Budney, age 93 of South River, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Princeton Medical Center. Born in South River, she was a lifelong borough resident. Rose was a proud homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to bus trips with the seniors. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her husband Stephen Budney, her daughter Diane Goldberg, her sons-in-law Donald Kambach and Abraham Goldberg, her brothers Stanely, Sam, Edward, and John Twardos and her sisters Mary Dominiak and Caroline Raab.

Surviving are her loving children Patricia Kambach, Stephen Budney, and JoAnn Calvo, 8 cherished grandchildren and 11 beloved great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home with a 10:00am mass to follow at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. A private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
