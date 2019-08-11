|
|
Rosemarie Derent
Sayreville - Rosemarie Derent, 76, of Sayreville, died on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at The Gardens at Monroe. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Sayreville all her life. Before retiring, she was the office manager for Derent Fuel, Inc. in Sayreville, a teacher at Campbell School in South River, & a psychology professor at Middlesex County College in Edison. Rosemarie earned her Bachelor's Degree from Immaculata University and her Master's Degree from Kean University. A longtime New York Islanders season ticket holder & hockey fan, she was very proud to have visited every NHL arena. She loved visiting Walt Disney World and Cape May with son Tom. In 1987, she first visited Paris with longtime friend Pat Coyle & since then traveled to 27 countries together.
Daughter of the late John and Kathryn Derent (née Razzano), she is survived by her son Thomas McCarthy of Sayreville; her brother and sister-in-law Jay and Kathy Derent of Sayreville; her nephew John Derent; her niece Aimee Greenbaum and her husband Pete; her great nephews Alex and Luke Greenbaum; many cousins; & her lifelong friend Pat Coyle.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 7 to 9pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that donations may be made to (https://www.michaeljfox.org/).
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019