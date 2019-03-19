|
Rosemarie "Lover" Duffala
Lavallette - Rosemarie Duffala (Rosie) passed away peacefully in her daughters home on March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Manville NJ, to her parents Chester and Elizabeth Michalowski on February 27, 1940. Rosemarie attended Somerville High School. She was married for 62 years to her husband Joseph and they raised four daughters in Manville. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Lavallette and wintered in Boynton Beach, Florida. Since 2014 she and her husband lived with their daughter and her family in Somerville due to her illness.
Rosemarie was employed by Manville Board of Education as a secretary for 31 years, retiring in 2001. She was a generous, loving and devoted mother and grandmother to all of us. She loved spending time with her family and friends, who she always welcomed with her big smile, open arms and her generous hospitality. Rosemarie leaves behind many traditions that her daughters will carry on. She enjoyed spending time on the beach with her daughters and her 10 grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grammy Rosie. Rosemarie was the happiest when her family was all together, and she could cook and bake for everyone. She also loved her flowers and spent many hours caring for them at their beach house.
Rosemarie was predeceased by her parents, her sister Joyce Voytek and her brother Stanley Michalowski. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Duffala and her four daughters. Dawn and husband William Stabile Jr. of Somerville, Donna and husband Al Bonaduce of Somerville, Diane Zaentz of Manville, and Dina and husband Michael Sena of Bridgewater. Her ten grandchildren Joseph, Billy, Kristina, David, Derek, Danielle, Lauren, Michael, Brittany, and Jesse. Her four great-grandchildren Nina, Noah, Joey and Brooklyn. Rosemarie is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Bocchino of Boynton Beach, Florida and her brother Roger Michalowski of Asbury, NJ, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Rosemarie's life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, in Somerville, NJ on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rosemarie's memory to the Adult Day Center of Somerset County at 872 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
