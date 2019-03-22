Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine of Canterbury RC Church
Kendall Park, NJ
View Map
Edison - RoseMarie Gidaro, 90, of Edison, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 at her daughter's home in Kendall Park. RoseMarie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved flowers and enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City, playing bingo and watching Jeopardy. RoseMarie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

RoseMarie was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Gidaro; her parents, Michael and Josephine Grobleski; and five sisters, Gina, Martha, Leona, Elsie and Anna. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Gidaro of Normandy Beach, Joanne Sangimino and her husband Glen of Branchburg, and Charlene Drost and her husband Ken of Kendall Park; five grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica and Nicholas Ugarte, and Kenneth and William Drost; along with many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12PM at St. Augustine of Canterbury RC Church, Kendall Park; with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
