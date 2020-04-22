|
Rosemarie "Booty" Logan
Monroe Township formerly of North Brunswick - Rosemarie "Booty" (Billings) Logan, age 88, died peacefully on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at The Chelsea at Forsgate. She was born in New Brunswick to the late Franklin and Grace (Olm) Billings. Booty lived in North Brunswick with her late husband of 67 years, George E. Logan Jr. Together they started George Logan's Towing in 1950, and they were proud to be one of North Brunswick's oldest businesses.
She is also preceded in death by two brothers Harry Billings and Franklin (Buddy) Jr. Surviving are her three sons- George E. Logan, III and his wife Rosanna, Ronald F. Logan, Sr. and his wife Beth and Richard Logan, Sr. and his wife Stephanie, all of North Brunswick; twin daughters Lori Logan of East Brunswick and Lynn Kelly of Monroe Township; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lillian Worth of Milltown.
The private funeral services with burial took place at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick and were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020