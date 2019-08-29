|
|
Rosemarie McKeon Evaul
East Windsor - Rosemarie McKeon Evaul of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on August 27, 2019. Born in South Amboy, NJ, she was predeceased by her parents, John Joseph McKeon Jr. (1964) and Catherine Rose "Dolly" Torrisi (2014) of South River, NJ, and her husband of 34 years, Edward Everett Evaul Jr. (2004). Rosemarie graduated from South River Highschool, Essex College of Business and Rutgers Extension classes. She was employed by Johns Manville Products Corporation in Milltown, NJ.
Rosemarie is survived by her two daughters Nicole Evaul Wilbur of Princeton, NJ, and Michelle Evaul of East Windsor, NJ. Her greatest treasure was raising her family who she loved dearly. A devoted Catholic, Rosemarie was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua in Hightstown, NJ, where she attended mass daily, served as a lector and facilitated a bereavement ministry group as a diocesan-appointed minister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 9am-10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Saint David the King Roman Catholic Church, 1 New Village Rd., Princeton Junction, NJ 08550. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019