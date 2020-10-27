1/
Rosemarie Muchanic
Rosemarie Muchanic

South Amboy - Rosemarie Muchanic died on Monday October 26, 2020 at her home in South Amboy at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of the city and graduated from St. Mary's High School at the age of 16. She went to work for Bell Telephone Company in Rahway, met her husband Rich on a blind date and after raising five children went to work at South Amboy Memorial Hospital where she was a pharmacy clerk for many years.

Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Richard Muchanic, her parents Edward and Meta Lynn and her siblings Edward Lynn, Helen Roseman and Ann Henry, she is survived by her brother John Lynn. She is also survived by her children Richard Muchanic (Paris), Martin Muchanic, Nora Muchanic, Jean Muchanic (John), Mary Albert (Douglas) and grandchildren Carin, Ian, Kyle, Colin, Aaron, Roselynn, Matthew, Katherine and Mark.

Rosemarie enjoyed summers at the family bungalow in Silver Beach, N.J. and winter vacations to Florida in her senior years.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in South Amboy her entire life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered there at 10am on Thursday October 29, 2020. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be no visitation prior to services or repast following. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Rose's memory to the non-profit Absecon Lighthouse, 31 So. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
