Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Rosemarie Porter Obituary
Rosemarie Porter

Edison - Rosemarie Porter, 90, of Edison, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, Rosemarie was a resident of Edison for many years. She was a member of the Edison Seniors, and enjoyed bowling, knitting, and baking for the holidays.

Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, William C. Porter. She is survived by her children, William J. and his wife Marie, Robert F. and his wife Cathy, Paul T., Michael G. and Marie E. Porter; a sister, Elizabeth Arnold; grandchildren, Rachel, William and Christopher; and a great granddaughter, Kayla. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue in Edison. A Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarie's name can be made to the at
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
