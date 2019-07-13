|
Rosemary Doherty
Hillsborough - Rosemary Doherty, 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday July 11, 2019 at All American Assisted Living in Hillsborough, New Jersey.
Mrs. Doherty was born August 17, 1930 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late John and Loretta (Deegan) Newman. She relocated to Naples, Florida with her husband, Terrence P. Doherty, before settling in North Brunswick, where she resided for the past 15 years.
Rosemary was a clerical worker for Rutgers University in the Financial Aid Department. Above all, she treasured spending every moment with her family and loved attending many of her grandchildren's sporting events. Rosemary was a devoted wife, a loving mother, an admiring grandmother and an adoring great grandmother; she will be sincerely missed by many.
She is predeceased by her husband, Terrance P. Doherty, of 49 years, and her daughter-in-law Kathy Doherty.
Mrs. Doherty is survived by her six children, Terrance Doherty of Somerset, Karen Marano and husband Anthony of North Brunswick, John Doherty and Marcia of Sarasota, Florida, Thomas Doherty and wife Marie of Kendall Park, Ann Scanlon and husband Dennis of Milltown, Debbie Doherty and her former husband Ed Nugent of Piscataway. She is also is survived by ten grandchildren, Kim and husband Trevor, Ryan, Shannon, Michael and fiancé Christina, TJ, Lauren and husband Mike, Michelle, Kelsey, Daniel and Sean and three great grandchildren Anthony, Trent and Camryn.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday July 13th, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick, burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider donations to Powers Promise at 426 Main Street #309 Spotswood, NJ 08884, www.powerspromise.org or to Grace Hospice at www.gracehcs.com/donation-program 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402 Edison, NJ 08837, please send checks to: Grace Healthcare Services.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 13, 2019