Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Rosemary (Burke) Forster


1934 - 2020
Manville - Rosemary (Burke) Forster, 86, passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born in Mahanoy Township, PA and resided in Manville, NJ for over 60 years. Rosemary enjoyed working as a Quality Control Supervisor at RCA in Bridgewater Township for many years and later did the same at Johnson and Johnson until her retirement in 2009. She was a faithful communicant of Christ the Redeemer Parish in Manville.

Rosemary was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, James in 2007, her sister Catherine, and her brother James. She is survived by her sons James and Ronald (Marguerite), daughter Cynthia (Thomas) Hart, grandsons Eric (Briana) Hart, James Forster, Nicholas Forster, granddaughters Melissa (Adam) LaMarca, Jillian Hart, Shannon Hart, Lauren (Mike) Munroe, Leigh-Anne Frecia, and great-grandchildren Hudson and Olivia LaMarca and Wyatt Munroe, sisters Patricia Nolan and Nancy White as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, Manville, NJ on March 26 followed by burial at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to .

www.fucilloandwarrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
