Rosemary Logan

Edison - Rosemary Logan, 58, of Edison passed away Friday October 2nd at her home. She never liked the term "battling Cancer", but boy did she put up a fight. She is predeceased by her mother Kathleen, father Eugene and brother Eugene.

She is survived by her sister Monica and her brother-in-law Keith. She is also survived by Aunts, Uncles and wonderful cousins. She was employed by Cardinal Health in Edison. Rose had a great big heart, and always put others first. She always helped out strangers. She donated gifts to children at Christmas Time every year. Rose loved her cats Darla, Stormy, Willow, and Peyton. She had a lifelong love of cats. Rose will forever be in many, many hearts. Cremation will be private under the Boylan Funeral Home in Edison, as per Rosemary's request and wishes there will be no public services.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
