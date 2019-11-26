|
|
Rosemary M. Murray
Woodbridge - Rosemary M. Murray, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia at St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge, NJ.
She was born August 2, 1925 in Jersey City, NJ to John and Frieda Bronder. Rosemary was a graduate of Dickinson High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Frank X. Murray in December of 1944, who preceded her in death in September of 1973. She is also preceded in death by her son, Frank X. Jr. (Joanna) of Fresno, CA. and daughter Colleen of Jersey City, NJ.
She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Patricia (Joseph) Scotto of Woodbridge, NJ; her children, daughter Patricia Mary (Kenneth) O'Hanlon of Holmdel, NJ, sons Timothy (Kathleen) of Cary, NC, and Sean of Jersey City, NJ, granddaughter, Kyla Beth Murray of Fresno California and grandsons Thomas Murray of Fresno California, Kenneth O'Hanlon Jr of Neptune, NJ and Patrick Michael Murray of greater Rochester, NY. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews with whom she shared loving and caring relationships.
Rosemary was a devoted homemaker, and upon the death of her husband, she returned to the workplace in the Personnel office of the Hudson County Department of Family Services Welfare Division from 1973 until her retirement in 2003.
Rosemary was also an avid sports fan enjoying her favorite teams, NY Giants, NY Yankees, NY Knicks, NY Rangers as well as numerous collegiate sports and teams. She truly loved all sports.
She was a registered member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in Jersey City, where she attended daily Mass. Her home was always open as the gathering place for coffee and lively conversations with family and friends.
Please join us celebrating her life on November 30, 2019, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ. 07095. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Senior Home and Assisted Living, 1-3 St. Joseph Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019