|
|
Rosemary Mazer
East Brunswick - Rosemary Mazer, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 5th in West Deptford.
Born in New Brunswick, Rosemary resided in East Brunswick for many years. She was a past State and National President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she passionately dedicated her service. After retiring from a 30-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, she relocated to Kansas City where she became Secretary-treasurer of the Auxiliary's National Headquarters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Rosemary was predeceased by her husband Andrew Mazer, who died in 1994.
She is survived by her sons Andrew (Anne) and Stephen (Cindy), daughters Marilyn (Mark) Crummey and Pam (Bob) Johnston, 1 brother and 3 sisters, her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rosemary's memory to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 1385 Chews Landing Rd, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 11, 2019