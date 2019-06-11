Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Mazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Mazer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Mazer Obituary
Rosemary Mazer

East Brunswick - Rosemary Mazer, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 5th in West Deptford.

Born in New Brunswick, Rosemary resided in East Brunswick for many years. She was a past State and National President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she passionately dedicated her service. After retiring from a 30-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, she relocated to Kansas City where she became Secretary-treasurer of the Auxiliary's National Headquarters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Rosemary was predeceased by her husband Andrew Mazer, who died in 1994.

She is survived by her sons Andrew (Anne) and Stephen (Cindy), daughters Marilyn (Mark) Crummey and Pam (Bob) Johnston, 1 brother and 3 sisters, her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rosemary's memory to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 1385 Chews Landing Rd, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now