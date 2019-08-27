|
Rosemary Pittis
Plainfield - Rosemary Neilson Steel Macpherson Pittis, age 88, passed away August 24, 2019 at the Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, N.J. Born in Clydebank, Scotland, she was the eldest child of Rosetta McKechnie and John Macpherson, all three survivors of the Nazi bombing of that city in March 1941.
After finishing formal schooling at 14, she attended business school in Scotland, before emigrating to the United States in 1954, where she began a successful career as an executive secretary at Bakelite / Union Carbide in Somerset County.
Rosemary married Albert D. Pittis in 1962, and over their 56-year marriage enjoyed a deep commitment to, and engagement with, Plainfield's many social, cultural, and civic activities.
Rosemary was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered with Starfish and the soup kitchen. She was an accomplished singer, performing — most notably — Scottish songs. She was a member of early music group Ars Musica Antiqua, was a professional soloist at churches throughout Central Jersey, a long-time member of the Plainfield Music Club, the Monday Afternoon Club, and an officer in the Plainfield Cotillion. After many years of civic activity and child-rearing, Rosemary returned to work as a legal secretary in the 1980's at King, King & Goldsack, before retiring in 1995.
She will be remembered most for her great joie de vivre - her love of music, dancing, laughter, parties, ability to talk with everyone, and a love of her adopted country, of which she became a citizen.
Surviving are her devoted husband, Albert; her daughter, Carolyn (and wife, Wendy Elman); her daughter Melinda; her sister, Annette Gillies (and husband, John) of Glasgow; grandchildren Alexandra and Morgan Leitch; and step-grandchildren, Jillian and Sean Leitch and Ava Dishian. She was predeceased by her younger brother, Ian Macpherson of Australia.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Avenue, Fanwood, on August 28th from 4-7pm. Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Plainfield at 11am, August 29th, with a luncheon at 1pm, Stage House Tavern in Scotch Plains. Interment will be private at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations that gave Rosemary purpose, joy, and comfort: Grace Episcopal Church, Planned Parenthood, the Plainfield Symphony, and Center for Hope Hospice. For additional information, or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019