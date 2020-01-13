|
|
Rosemary S. Groza
Raritan - 76, died January 12, 2020. Rosemary was born and raised in Raritan and was a life long resident. She was employed as a production associate for Trimline Medical for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. Rosemary was a communicant of St. Ann's RC Church in Raritan. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of her family who was the joy of her life. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband David Groza Sr. who passed away in 2009 and sister Diana Panicaro.
Surviving are her daughter Lori Ann Groza and son David Groza Jr.
Visitation will be 2-4pm and 7-9pm Wednesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Cremation will be private.
Donations can be made to American Diabetes Assn. P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020