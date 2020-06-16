Rosemary Swiderski
Sayreville - Rosemary Swiderski, age 77, of Parlin passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital due to complications from Kidney Disease with her loving husband by her side. Rosemary was born in Jersey City, lived in Union City then moved to Sayreville when she was 12 years old. She went to Our Lady of Victories then Sayreville High School. She was retired from Rutgers University; she worked at Willets Health Center as a receptionist. Rose played softball & tennis and was an avid bowler. Her family was first and foremost the most important aspect of her life. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is predeceased by her parents Al & Ann Feniello and her sister Carol Goode. She is survived by her adored husband of 57 years James and her sons Scott & Danielle Swiderski, Craig Swiderski, and Paul & Linda Swiderski as well as her sister Cathy & Art Rosky, her step-mother Muriel Feniello, her beloved grandchildren Dillon, Nolan, Sophia, Finn, & Mark, her much loved great-grandchildren Darien, Devin &, Marina Liz and many nieces & nephews.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin. Completed arrangements, directions and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.