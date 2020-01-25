|
|
Rosita Stefani
North Brunswick - Rosita Stefani 81, of North Brunswick, entered into eternal rest, January 24, 2020, at her home. She was born in Piegaio, Italy and was formerly of Hopelawn for 53 years before moving to her daughter's home 2 ½ years ago.
She was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish at Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn. Rosita always had a smile on her face and was a most loving grandmother.
Rosita was predeceased by her husband Antonio Stefani in 2011. She is survived by her children Gino Stefani and his wife Stacy of Wanamassa, Anthony U. Stefani and his wife Marisa of Tinton Falls, Elena Patrick and her husband Kevin J. of Tinton Falls, and Clara Ballek and her husband George of North Brunswick, grandchildren Chelsea, Savannah, Erica, Amanda, Kristina, Melissa, Matteo, Milania, Erica, and Brittany, great-grandchildren Benjamin and Abigail, and her siblings Gemma Maffei, Anna Marchi, Maria and Tom Nickolas, and Antonio Galgani.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at Holy Rosary Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020