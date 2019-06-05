Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Merry Hill, NC - Rosland Yvette Owens, 54, passed away on June 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Rahway, she lived in Merry Hill, North Carolina. Rosland was a bus driver for MAO Transportation in Winston, North Carolina. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway and a member of Life Changing Ministries in Windsor, North Carolina.

Rosland is survived by her sisters, Linda Mathews, Cheryl Owens Hill (Jack Sr.) and Donna Owens, and her grandmother, Mamie Williams.

Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton Avenue, Rahway, followed by the funeral service, starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019
