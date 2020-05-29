Roy Etsch
Monroe Township - Roy Etsch passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home in Monroe Twp. He was 91 years old. Roy was born on his family farm in Queens, Long Island, NY on October 15, 1928. He has resided in Monroe Twp. since 1930. Roy graduated from Jamesburg High School and furthered his education at Rutgers, graduating with a degree in political science in 1950. He later received a degree in Education from then, Trenton State Teachers College, and taught in the Monroe Twp. School District.
Roy was formerly active in several organizations including time as a 4-H leader; Vice-President of the State Board of Agriculture; President of the Middlesex County Board of Agriculture; founding member and former President of the Grain and Forage Association; Farm Bureau member; NJ Agriculture Society member; and was a member of the NJ Agriculture Museum Executive Board. He proudly belonged to the Rutgers Old Guard Alumni Association, was a charter member of the Jamesburg Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 2180, and was a charter member of the Central Monroe Volunteer Fire Company.
Roy had previously served on the Monroe Township Planning Board, was a Monroe Township Committeeman, and served as the Mayor of Monroe Township.
He was awarded the Middlesex County Fair Association Farmer of the Year Award in 1996, received the State Board of Agriculture Distinguished Service Award, and was presented the Golden Medallion Award from the New Jersey Agriculture Society which honored him for his outstanding contributions to the farming industry as the highest award given by the Farmers Society during the year 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Schuh) Etsch of Monroe Twp., two children, Janet Kelly and her husband Bruce, and James Etsch and his wife Caroline, and three grandchildren, Ty Kelly, Zachary Etsch, and Peter Etsch.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services, including entombment in Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum in South Brunswick Twp., are to be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial donations in Roy's name may be made to the New Jersey Agricultural Society Learning Through Gardening http://www.njagsociety.org/learning-through-gardening.html or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.