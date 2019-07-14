Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Roy F. Arena Obituary
Roy F. Arena

Woodbridge - Roy F. Arena 59, of Woodbridge, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at NY Presbyterian Hospital. He was born in Perth Amboy and lived in Woodbridge. He worked for Dejana Industries, Inc. in Newark, as a General Manager for over 20 years and then worked as an Operations Supervisor for Port Authority, Newark Airport.

He is predeceased by his parents, Sandra and Roy Arena. Roy is survived by his loving wife, Maggie Arena; his three sons, Anthony and his wife, Sasha, Daniel and Michael Arena; his two sisters, Sue Ellen Sanchez and Linda Arena; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9 AM Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret, followed by a private cremation. Visiting hours will be on Monday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019
