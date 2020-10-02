Roy K. Higgins
Hillsborough - It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Roy "Murf" Higgins. Murf died peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was 87. Born at home on June 11, 1933 to the late Leroy and Florence Higgins, Murf has been a lifelong resident of Belle Mead. When he was six years old, his family moved to Overbrook Oaks on Mountain View Road, where he proudly remained for the last 81 years.
Murf attended Somerville High School where he met the love of his life, Carol Amerman. After high school, he attended Lehigh University graduating in 1956 with a BS in Business. He and Carol married in 1959 and spent 61 years happily building their family and being active in their community.
Murf was the President and owner of the Belle Mead Garage his entire life. Having won Chrysler's highest recognition for customer service for 30+ years, Murf was truly recognized as one of Lee Iacocca's "Good Guys".
Known for his love of Belle Mead, Murf was active in the community. He served as Deacon and Elder at the Harlingen Reformed Church; he was a member of Belle Mead Rotary; he was on the Advisory Board of the First National Bank of Central NJ; he served as treasurer during his tenure on the Harlingen Cemetery Association; a member of the board of directors for the Belle Mead Co-op and he was a former member of Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department #1. In his spare time, Murf loved caring for his sheep and cows on the farm, sitting on the deck looking out at Lake Champlain with Carol at their camp in Vermont, and taking his kids and grandkids out to dinner, always insisting on paying the bill.
He is predeceased by his sister Barbara McLachlan who passed away in 1998. Surviving Murf is his devoted and loving wife, Carol; sons Jon (and wife Tracy), Christopher (and wife Becky), daughters Amy, and Bonnie (and husband Tom Sullivan); six grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Joseph, Jessica, Ryan and Benjamin; and one great grandchild, Nicholas, nephew Morgan McLachlan III and niece Leigh McLachlan.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Graveside services will be 2pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Harlingen Reformed Church Cemetery, Route 206, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made 'in memory of Roy Higgins' to the New Jersey Farm Bureau, 168 W State St, Trenton NJ 08608 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, directed to the COVID Relief Fund, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. To send condolences to the family, please visit brucevanarsdalefuneralhome.com