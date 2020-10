Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy K. Higgins



Hillsborough - 87, died October 1, 2020. Graveside services will be 2pm Monday at Harlingen Reformed Church Cemetery, Montgomery. Visitation will be 3-7pm Sunday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.









