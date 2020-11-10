Roy L. TangolicsSaylorsburg, PA - Roy L. Tangolics, 74, of Saylorsburg, PA, died November 2nd.Born in New Brunswick, he was a son of the late Louis and Margaret (Juronics) Tangolics. He previously lived in Dunellen and Somerset before moving to Pennsylvania.In earlier years he worked for Servomation Vending Co. as a supervisor and Sears as a mechanic; and then was a service writer and advisor for Kemper-Pontiac Cadillac in Bridgewater, from where he retired in 2006.He was a sports fan and car enthusiast.Survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann C. "Nancy" (Redington); sisters in law, Audrey (Press) Tangolics of Florida and Nancy Redington of Chambersburg, PA; four nephews, Michael R. Tangolics of California, Michael Redington of Chambersburg, PA, Joseph P. Redington of Kingston, PA and James R. Redington and wife Kelly (Fisher) of Culpepper, VA; two brothers in law, Rev. James D. Redington, SJ of Scranton, PA and John Michael Redington; and two great-nephews, Patrick Redington and John Edward Redington both of Dallas, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis J. Tangolics; two brothers in law, Patrick B. Redington and Joseph G. Redington.A private service will be held for the family.