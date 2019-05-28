|
|
Roy Stahl
Edison - Roy Stahl, age 87 of Edison passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at JFK Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark he had resided in Sayreville for many years before moving to Edison. Before his retirement he worked for Nation Lead for 15 years as well as the Borough of Sayreville. He was a US Veteran serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Roy was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061 as well as past Grand Knight. Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
He is predeceased by his parents John & Eleanor Stahl. Surviving is his beloved wife of 65 years Irene Stahl as well as his children and their companions Gary Stahl & Marie Alfano & Keith Stahl & Nanci Profetto, his adored grandchildren and their spouses Jennifer & Kenneth Klien of Maryland, Eric Stahl of Sayreville, and Nicole of East Windsor as well as his much loved great grandchildren Kayleigh & Jonathan Klein and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane with a burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roy's name to the Dementia Society of America. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019