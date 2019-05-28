Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Stahl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Stahl Obituary
Roy Stahl

Edison - Roy Stahl, age 87 of Edison passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at JFK Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark he had resided in Sayreville for many years before moving to Edison. Before his retirement he worked for Nation Lead for 15 years as well as the Borough of Sayreville. He was a US Veteran serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Roy was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061 as well as past Grand Knight. Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

He is predeceased by his parents John & Eleanor Stahl. Surviving is his beloved wife of 65 years Irene Stahl as well as his children and their companions Gary Stahl & Marie Alfano & Keith Stahl & Nanci Profetto, his adored grandchildren and their spouses Jennifer & Kenneth Klien of Maryland, Eric Stahl of Sayreville, and Nicole of East Windsor as well as his much loved great grandchildren Kayleigh & Jonathan Klein and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane with a burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roy's name to the Dementia Society of America. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now