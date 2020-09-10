Roy W. Rotz
Easton, PA - Roy W. Rotz, 47, of Easton, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Warren, NJ.
He was born in Flemington, NJ, a son of the late Roy L. and Carolyn L. (Tronziger) Rotz.
Roy was a graduate of Hunterdon Central High School, Flemington, NJ, class of 1992. He was a Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Hauler for the last eight years. Prior to that, he was a mechanic, welder, landscaper, iron worker, and tow truck operator for DeLucas Towing in Branchburg, NJ. Roy was a volunteer firefighter for the North Branch Volunteer Fire Co, a former co-fire chief of North Branch, NJ. He enjoyed camping, barbecuing, and welding, making things like a sandbox, slide, rock wall, and a wagon for his grandson.
Roy is survived by his daughters Katie E. Rotz and Heather M. Rotz, both at home; his sisters Cheryl Kolodziej and husband John of Branchburg, NJ, Lisa King of Northampton, Tina Rader of Allentown; a grandson Collin Roy Poff; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
Contributions in Roy's memory may be made to North Branch Volunteer Fire Company, 1169 Route 28, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
