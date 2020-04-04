Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Alpine Cemetery
Perth Amboy - Ruben Martinez, 89 of Perth Amboy, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Ruben was born and raised in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy many years ago. He was employed by Lee Filters as a laborer. He was a member of the Guayanilla Social Club, Perth Amboy.

He is preceded in death by his parents Santo Martinez and Librada Ramos and Santo & Osvaldo Martinez.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years Nereida Santiago,; beloved father of Jacqueline and husband Juan Roche, Ruben and wife Carmen Martinez; adored grandfather of Ryan and wife Milly Martinez, Cynthia and husband Edward Manso, Christine Davila; cherished great ~ grandfather of 7; loving uncle of ,many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear brother of Austria, Haydee and Chaldo Martinez

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11 am at Alpine Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
