|
|
Ruby Skelton
Perth Amboy - Ruby Pearl Skelton ( nee Williams ), 89 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks, South Plainfield.
Ruby Pearl was born in Owings, South Carolina and came to Perth Amboy in 1950 and lived there for 65 years. She was employed by Revlon, Inc., Edison for 25 years as an assembler. She retired in 1994. She was a member of the St. James AME Zion Church, Perth Amboy. Ruby loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years Cecil A. Skelton, who passed away in 2018; loving daughter of Cornell and Ella ( nee Simpson ) Williams; dear sister of Susie Sullivan, Lougunia Searles, Catherine Richardson, Alfred, Fred, Nathaniel, John and George Williams.
Ruby Pearl is survived by her devoted son and daughter ~ in ~ law Bruce and Jo Ann Skelton; adored grandmother of Shaina; loving sister ~ in ~ law of Louise, Beryl, and Vivian Williams; cherished aunt of Joyce Searles, Jill Williams, Thomas and Michael Searles, Pamela Mungo, Delores Gaston, Lisa Lewis, Stephanie, Gary and Christopher Williams.
A Homegoing Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 am at the St. James AME Zion Church, 68 Commerce Street, Perth Amboy with the Pastor Amos Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visiting is on Monday from 8 ~ 10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019