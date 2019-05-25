|
|
Rudolf J. Kerl
Kendall Park - Rudolf J. Kerl, 92, of Kendall Park died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Merwick Care and Rehab Center in Plainsboro.
Born in Roth near Nurnberg, Germany, he resided in Kendall Park for over 60 years. He retired as a technical assistant with Bell Labs in Murray Hill, NJ. He was a Korean War veteran who served in the Army 28th Signal Corp. He was involved in amateur radio, bicycle racing, and the Mercedes Benz car club.
Son of the late Maximillian and Anna (Poppl) Kerl, he is survived by his wife Virginia C. (Schlipf) Kerl, two sons Alan Kerl and Michael Kerl, two grandchildren Jennifer Mitchell and Katie Beisel, and one great grandchild Ellie Mitchell.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction.
Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 25, 2019