Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Chicalese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese Obituary
Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese

Sayreville - Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese, age 90, of Sayreville peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy with his loving family at his side. Born and raised in Hazleton, PA, Rudy was a 60 year resident of Sayreville. After graduating from high school, Mr. Chicalese enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He returned stateside and was a self-employed photographer and musician as the owner operator of Ron-Keni Studios in Sayreville for many years. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Rudy is predeceased by his beloved wife June, his parents Neil & Mildred Chicalese, his son Ken, and his sisters Agnes Welkie and Mary Ellen Chicalese. Surviving are his children and their spouses Ron Chicalese & Linda Bruce of SC, Tami Turner of Sayreville, and Tara & Jim Duffy of Sayreville; his 8 wonderful grandchildren Hollie Ventriello (Anthony), Ryan Turner (Nikki), Keith, Shaun, Stephanie, Nicole, Kelly, & Bridget; and 3 great-grandchildren Fisher, Jack, & Sam.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville with a 9am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now