Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese
Sayreville - Rudolph N. "Rudy" Chicalese, age 90, of Sayreville peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy with his loving family at his side. Born and raised in Hazleton, PA, Rudy was a 60 year resident of Sayreville. After graduating from high school, Mr. Chicalese enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He returned stateside and was a self-employed photographer and musician as the owner operator of Ron-Keni Studios in Sayreville for many years. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Rudy is predeceased by his beloved wife June, his parents Neil & Mildred Chicalese, his son Ken, and his sisters Agnes Welkie and Mary Ellen Chicalese. Surviving are his children and their spouses Ron Chicalese & Linda Bruce of SC, Tami Turner of Sayreville, and Tara & Jim Duffy of Sayreville; his 8 wonderful grandchildren Hollie Ventriello (Anthony), Ryan Turner (Nikki), Keith, Shaun, Stephanie, Nicole, Kelly, & Bridget; and 3 great-grandchildren Fisher, Jack, & Sam.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville with a 9am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019