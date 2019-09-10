Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Andrew Catholic Church
Avenel, NJ
View Map
Rudolph Valentino "Rudy" Cuoco Jr.

Rudolph Valentino "Rudy" Cuoco Jr. Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Valentino Cuoco, Jr.

Avenel - Rudolph "Rudy" Valentino Cuoco, Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was 51 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township.

Mr. Cuoco was a graduate of Colonia High School; and was a self-employed mason contractor for most of his life.

Rudy's sense of humor was always present, along with his dedication to his family and friends. Rudy will be missed by all.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph Valentino Cuoco, Sr. in 2005 and Veronica Kovacs Cuoco in 2017.

Surviving are his brothers, Gregory Cuoco and his wife, Maria, of Albuquerque, NM and Randolph J. Cuoco and his fiancé, Nancy Benz, of Avenel.

Funeral services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Fords. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 244 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001 or to the in Rudy's memory.

The family wishes to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of the doctors and staff of the CCU at JFK Medical Center, especially nurse Tobi.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
