Rudy Hildebrandt
South Plainfield - Rudy Hildebrandt, 77 passed away in the early hours of July 18, 2019 at St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Laudenburg in Pommern, Germany to the late Oskar and Erna (Boenke) Hildebrandt, Rudy lived in Newark and North Plainfield before settling to South Plainfield in 1970.
Rudy was a self-employed landscaper. He had a love for gardening and being outdoors. Rudy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He surrounded himself with family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who he adored and loved. Rudy also had a special love and bond with his dog "teddy".
Predeceased by his loving Jean in 2014, Rudy leaves behind his loving daughters, Janine Hildebrandt of Basking Ridge and Regina Zultowski and her husband Steve of South Plainfield, sister Marga Senger of Rahway, three grandchildren; Nicole, Lauren, Steven who he adored as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at McCriskin-Gustafason Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 2-6 pm and on Monday July 22, 2019 beginning 9:00 am in the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in South Plainfield.
Rudy will be laid to rest beside his wife at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. To send condolences to the Hildebrandt Family, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on July 20, 2019