Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St
Somerset, NJ
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
Rufus Lee Gordon


1951 - 2020
Rufus Lee Gordon Obituary
Rufus Lee Gordon

Columbia, MD - Rufus Lee Gordon, 68, of Columbia, MD, died February 25, 2020 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in Columbus, GA. Formerly of New Brunswick and Phenix City, AL. A veteran of the U.S. Army. A retiree of Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick and Dreyers Grand Ice Cream, Laurel, MD. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia , 2 children, Jevon of Columbia, MD and Tamika of Freehold, 8 siblings, Kenneth of Piscataway, Annie Nelson of Delanco, Essie Echols and Ethel Stroman, of Willingboro, Apostle Betsy Adams of Columbus, Minister Linda Wilson of Somerset, Rutha Gordon of Lumberton and Juanita Conway of Westampton and 4 grandchildren. Viewing is from 10-11am, Monday, March 9, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Services will follow at 11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Elijah's Promise, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -